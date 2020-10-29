In last trading session, Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw 1,000,702 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.81 trading at $0.22 or 3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $328.6 Million. That closing price of MGTA’s stock is at a discount of -137.74% from its 52-week high price of $16.19 and is indicating a premium of 15.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 181.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 207.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.34%, in the last five days MGTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $7.15-4 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) showed a performance of 0.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 144.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +223.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 90.9% for stock’s current value.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114 institutions for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at MGTA for having 8.01 Million shares of worth $60.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., which was holding about 4.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.55 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2359646 shares of worth $17.72 Million or 4.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 804.54 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.04 Million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.