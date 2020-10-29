In recent trading session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw 6,586,123 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.91 trading at $0.09 or 1.15% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.07 Billion. That current trading price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -30.47% from its 52-week high price of $10.32 and is indicating a premium of 65.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.15%, in the last five days KGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $8.80-1 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Kinross Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 66.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.36% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of -11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.75 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +92.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.78% for stock’s current value.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinross Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.71% while that of industry is 19.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 162.5% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $877.1 Million and $996.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.1% while estimating it to be 28.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.9%

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.37%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 520 institutions for Kinross Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at KGC for having 130.3 Million shares of worth $940.79 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 52.86 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.64 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 71478754 shares of worth $630.44 Million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.19 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $451.47 Million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.