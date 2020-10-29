In last trading session, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw 1,024,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at -$0.06 or -8.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.02 Million. That closing price of IZEA’s stock is at a discount of -347.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.13 and is indicating a premium of 90% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.16%, in the last five days IZEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $0.8899 price level, adding 21.08% to its value on the day. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 196.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.38% in past 5-day. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) showed a performance of -28.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 489.4 Million shares which calculate 84.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 157.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +157.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 157.14% for stock’s current value.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +180.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.62% while that of industry is 4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -25% in the current quarter and calculating 71.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IZEA for having 969.5 Thousand shares of worth $193.9 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 472.87 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $539.07 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 172428 shares of worth $196.57 Thousand or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 111.22 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $125.68 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.