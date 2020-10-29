In last trading session, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw 1,082,845 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $115.39 trading at -$4.11 or -3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.67 Billion. That closing price of NVCR’s stock is at a discount of -22.1% from its 52-week high price of $140.89 and is indicating a premium of 53.72% from its 52-week low price of $53.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 903.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NovoCure Limited (NVCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.44%, in the last five days NVCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $130.79 price level, adding 11.77% to its value on the day. NovoCure Limited’s shares saw a change of 36.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.18% in past 5-day. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) showed a performance of 6.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.66 Million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NovoCure Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +75.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -328.57% while that of industry is -2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $120.24 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $92.06 Million and $99.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.6% while estimating it to be 26.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 89.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 368 institutions for NovoCure Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVCR for having 10.44 Million shares of worth $619.01 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.9 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $468.69 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5713735 shares of worth $636Million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.74 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $309.19 Million in the company or a holder of 3.7% of company’s stock.