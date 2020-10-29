In last trading session, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 1,106,843 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.14 or -7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.02 Million. That closing price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -214.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 19.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.95%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 39.78% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.88% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of 11.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 352.69 Million shares which calculate 172.89 days to cover the short interests.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 154.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -0.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Muscle Maker, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 40.8 Thousand shares of worth $110.57 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.13 Thousand.