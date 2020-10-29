In last trading session, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw 27,040,304 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.35 or 16.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.08 Million. That closing price of ASTC’s stock is at a discount of -218.93% from its 52-week high price of $7.75 and is indicating a premium of 59.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.83%, in the last five days ASTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $3.17-2 price level, adding 23.34% to its value on the day. Astrotech Corporation’s shares saw a change of 35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.33% in past 5-day. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) showed a performance of 44.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 563.81 Million shares which calculate 193.75 days to cover the short interests.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Astrotech Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASTC for having 191.66 Thousand shares of worth $546.24 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 187.6 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $534.67 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 128680 shares of worth $366.74 Thousand or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.92 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $167.93 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.