In last trading session, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw 1,287,933 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at -$0.02 or -3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.91 Million. That closing price of HUSN’s stock is at a discount of -232.2% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 45.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.37%, in the last five days HUSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $0.6947 price level, adding 15.01% to its value on the day. Hudson Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.98% in past 5-day. Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) showed a performance of 18.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 536.94 Million shares which calculate 174.33 days to cover the short interests.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 952.29 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $601.85 Thousand.