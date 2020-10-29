In last trading session, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw 2,574,067 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.03 trading at -$1.46 or -4.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.63 Billion. That closing price of APPS’s stock is at a discount of -41.06% from its 52-week high price of $42.36 and is indicating a premium of 88.41% from its 52-week low price of $3.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.64%, in the last five days APPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $34.97- price level, adding 14.13% to its value on the day. Digital Turbine, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 321.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.22% in past 5-day. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) showed a performance of -3.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.79 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Digital Turbine, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +412.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 135% while that of industry is 4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 120% in the current quarter and calculating 140% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.48 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 387% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 203 institutions for Digital Turbine, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at APPS for having 5.66 Million shares of worth $71.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.97 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.43 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2906500 shares of worth $70.31 Million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.25 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.26 Million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.