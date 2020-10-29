In last trading session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw 1,301,757 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.38 trading at -$0.42 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29 Billion. That closing price of CSTM’s stock is at a discount of -60.98% from its 52-week high price of $15.1 and is indicating a premium of 58.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 932.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.29%, in the last five days CSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $10.71- price level, adding 12.42% to its value on the day. Constellium SE’s shares saw a change of -30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.54% in past 5-day. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) showed a performance of 21.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.36 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.66 Billion and $1.56 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -17.9% while estimating it to be -12.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.2%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 225 institutions for Constellium SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CSTM for having 12.21 Million shares of worth $93.78 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 8.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.83 Million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7133913 shares of worth $54.79 Million or 5.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.27 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.