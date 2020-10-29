In recent trading session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw 4,793,836 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at $0.14 or 8.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.07 Million. That current trading price of APOP’s stock is at a discount of -274.46% from its 52-week high price of $6.89 and is indicating a premium of 78.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 106.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 166.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.24%, in the last five days APOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $2.1861 price level, adding 14.47% to its value on the day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -15.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.99% in past 5-day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) showed a performance of -13.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 123.15 Million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.04% for stock’s current value.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APOP for having 275.49 Thousand shares of worth $867.81 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, which was holding about 39.87 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.73 Thousand.