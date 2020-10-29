In last trading session, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw 1,820,034 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.99 trading at -$0.02 or -0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24 Billion. That closing price of CSIQ’s stock is at a discount of -18.08% from its 52-week high price of $44.86 and is indicating a premium of 68.41% from its 52-week low price of $12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.05%, in the last five days CSIQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $42.38- price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Canadian Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.85% in past 5-day. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) showed a performance of 11.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.96 Million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.92 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -8.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.88% for stock’s current value.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +112.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.72% while that of industry is 16.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -105.2% in the current quarter and calculating -51.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $861.93 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $759.88 Million and $919.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.4% while estimating it to be 23.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for Canadian Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lion Point Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at CSIQ for having 4.29 Million shares of worth $82.57 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 3.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.68 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1922172 shares of worth $62.45 Million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.24 Million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.