In last trading session, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw 1,193,949 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.17 trading at -$1.08 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.29 Billion. That closing price of MDLA’s stock is at a discount of -37.81% from its 52-week high price of $40.2 and is indicating a premium of 45.01% from its 52-week low price of $16.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medallia, Inc. (MDLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.57%, in the last five days MDLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $32.37- price level, adding 9.89% to its value on the day. Medallia, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.7% in past 5-day. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) showed a performance of 5.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.1 Million shares which calculate 9.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.7% for stock’s current value.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.91 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 172 institutions for Medallia, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC US (TTGP) Ltd is the top institutional holder at MDLA for having 44.41 Million shares of worth $1.12 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 30.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, which was holding about 9.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.23 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2700000 shares of worth $82.97 Million or 1.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.42 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $74.46 Million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.