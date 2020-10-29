In recent trading session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 1,242,644 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.1 trading at $0.11 or 11.63% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $47.67 Million. That current trading price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -663.64% from its 52-week high price of $8.4 and is indicating a premium of 26.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.811. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 550.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.63%, in the last five days BRQS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 8.64% to its value on the day. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.7% in past 5-day. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) showed a performance of 7.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 156.74 Million shares which calculate 48.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 990.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +990.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 990.91% for stock’s current value.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.29 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Borqs Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Intel Corporation is the top institutional holder at BRQS for having 4.19 Million shares of worth $5.49 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 150.19 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.75 Thousand.

On the other hand, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 61731 shares of worth $66.67 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.01 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.