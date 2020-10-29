In last trading session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw 9,295,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.36 trading at $0.08 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.73 Million. That closing price of BVXV’s stock is at a discount of -1745.24% from its 52-week high price of $62 and is indicating a premium of 16.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 612.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days BVXV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $39.73- price level, adding 91.54% to its value on the day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -63.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -90.95% in past 5-day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) showed a performance of -91.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.14 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 792.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +792.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 792.86% for stock’s current value.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC is the top institutional holder at BVXV for having 328.48 Thousand shares of worth $7.47 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 53.8 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 27553 shares of worth $943.14 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.37 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $522.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.