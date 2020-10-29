In last trading session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw 1,172,980 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.42 trading at -$2.27 or -3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.08 Billion. That closing price of ARWR’s stock is at a discount of -24.07% from its 52-week high price of $73.72 and is indicating a premium of 67.17% from its 52-week low price of $19.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.68%, in the last five days ARWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $62.75- price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.76% in past 5-day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) showed a performance of 36.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.33 Million shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.33 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $43.29 Million and $29.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.7% while estimating it to be -34.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 205.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.33%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 374 institutions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARWR for having 12.95 Million shares of worth $559.52 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $419.78 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3000000 shares of worth $129.21 Million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $119.27 Million in the company or a holder of 2.7% of company’s stock.