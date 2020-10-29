In last trading session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw 1,941,370 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at -$0.03 or -0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $509.28 Million. That closing price of SPPI’s stock is at a discount of -212.72% from its 52-week high price of $10.57 and is indicating a premium of 48.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.88%, in the last five days SPPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $3.65-7 price level, adding 7.52% to its value on the day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.87% in past 5-day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) showed a performance of -20.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.28 Million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 219.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +343.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 107.1% for stock’s current value.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 241 institutions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPPI for having 19.39 Million shares of worth $65.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.97 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9045385 shares of worth $36.91 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.45 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.