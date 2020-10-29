In last trading session, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) saw 1,442,556 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.04 trading at -$0.04 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.02 Million. That closing price of QLGN’s stock is at a discount of -432.18% from its 52-week high price of $21.5 and is indicating a premium of 8.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 510.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.98%, in the last five days QLGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $4.50-1 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.13% in past 5-day. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) showed a performance of -14.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 Million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $175 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4231.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $175 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4231.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4231.68% for stock’s current value.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 30Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.09 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10616 shares of worth $51.06 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.64 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.46 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.