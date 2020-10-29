In last trading session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw 1,256,232 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.05 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.26 Million. That closing price of LTRPA’s stock is at a discount of -493.02% from its 52-week high price of $10.2 and is indicating a premium of 50.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.858. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.82%, in the last five days LTRPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $1.9 price level, adding 9.47% to its value on the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.78% in past 5-day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) showed a performance of -3.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 74.42% for stock’s current value.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 212 institutions for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LTRPA for having 5.92 Million shares of worth $12.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.96 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1852182 shares of worth $3.95 Million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.52 Million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.