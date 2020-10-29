In last trading session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw 2,188,080 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at $0.01 or 0.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $460.64 Million. That closing price of MNKD’s stock is at a discount of -23.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 60.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.5%, in the last five days MNKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $2.14-6 price level, adding 6.07% to its value on the day. MannKind Corporation’s shares saw a change of 55.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.5% in past 5-day. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) showed a performance of 4.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.55 Million shares which calculate 11.46 days to cover the short interests.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.56 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.74 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.2%

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 168 institutions for MannKind Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MNKD for having 16.91 Million shares of worth $29.59 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.86 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5999761 shares of worth $10.5 Million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.94 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.6 Million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.