In last trading session, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw 8,610,272 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $516.01 trading at -$22.98 or -4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.76 Billion. That closing price of ZM’s stock is at a discount of -14.11% from its 52-week high price of $588.84 and is indicating a premium of 87.98% from its 52-week low price of $62.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.26%, in the last five days ZM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the stock touched $553.86 price level, adding 6.83% to its value on the day. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 658.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.55% in past 5-day. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.51 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $489.06 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $315 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $735. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.95% for stock’s current value.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +281.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 608.57% while that of industry is 4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 744.4% in the current quarter and calculating 333.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 282.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $691.93 Million for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $720.28 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $166.59 Million and $188.25 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 315.3% while estimating it to be 282.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 611.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.46%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 465 institutions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ZM for having 15.15 Million shares of worth $3.84 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4535751 shares of worth $1.15 Billion or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $639.17 Million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.