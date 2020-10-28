WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,126,920 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The WSC stock price is -7.5% off its 52-week high price of $19.79 and 59.53% above the 52-week low of $7.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Despite being -1.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the WSC stock price touched $18.92- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares have moved -0.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have changed 11.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.06 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $427.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $272.34 Million and $278.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.9% for the current quarter and 53.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.6%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.22 Million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 5524597 shares of worth $98.89 Million while later fund manager owns 3.33 Million shares of worth $55.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.