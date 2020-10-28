PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 1,653,294 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The PPL stock price is -32.05% off its 52-week high price of $36.83 and 35.03% above the 52-week low of $18.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PPL Corporation (PPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Despite being -2.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the PPL stock price touched $28.98- or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, PPL Corporation shares have moved -21.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) have changed 4.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.5 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.77% from current levels.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.93 Billion and $1.95 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.1% for the current quarter and 2.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8%.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.66 at a share yield of 5.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.94%.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.2% with a share float percentage of 71.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPL Corporation having a total of 1105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 72.17 Million shares worth more than $1.86 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 67.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 Billion and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 21912171 shares of worth $566.21 Million while later fund manager owns 15.95 Million shares of worth $412.06 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.