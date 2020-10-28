New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 1,097,643 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The NJR stock price is -49.98% off its 52-week high price of $45.76 and 30.71% above the 52-week low of $21.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 418.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) trade information

Despite being -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the NJR stock price touched $30.99- or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, New Jersey Resources Corporation shares have moved -31.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) have changed 14.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.23% from current levels.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Jersey Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.15%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.6% and 77.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $701.52 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $611Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $479.08 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

NJR Dividends

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.33 at a share yield of 4.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.41% with a share float percentage of 74.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Jersey Resources Corporation having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.01 Million shares worth more than $457.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $333.16 Million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 4843277 shares of worth $130.87 Million while later fund manager owns 2.7 Million shares of worth $88.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.