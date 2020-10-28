Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,721,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -96.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 57.2% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.77 Million shares.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Despite being -3.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the FBIO stock price touched $2.73-1 or saw a rise of 10.99%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -5.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed -39.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.32 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.8% for the current quarter and 17.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.4%.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.09% with a share float percentage of 19.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Biotech, Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.42 Million shares worth more than $11.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.7 Million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 1271207 shares of worth $3.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1.26 Million shares of worth $5.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.