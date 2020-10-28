Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,658,224 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The DBX stock price is -30.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.14 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $14.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Despite being -3.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the DBX stock price touched $20.23- or saw a rise of 9.05%. Year-to-date, Dropbox, Inc. shares have moved 2.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed -4.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.37% from current levels.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dropbox, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54%, compared to 10.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.5% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.4%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $483.64 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $494.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $423.48 Million and $446Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.2% for the current quarter and 10.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.8%.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.68% with a share float percentage of 69.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox, Inc. having a total of 481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.75 Million shares worth more than $517.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 22.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $483.85 Million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 7138376 shares of worth $155.4 Million while later fund manager owns 6.2 Million shares of worth $135Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.