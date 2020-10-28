Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,299,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The TOL stock price is -13.61% off its 52-week high price of $50.42 and 70.08% above the 52-week low of $13.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.26.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Despite being -1.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the TOL stock price touched $49.15- or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have moved 12.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.88% from current levels.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.57%, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.6% and 31.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.29 Billion and $1.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.8% for the current quarter and 12.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.88%.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 0.93%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.43% with a share float percentage of 105.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers, Inc. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.42 Million shares worth more than $437.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 12.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.28 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 6967000 shares of worth $339.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.28 Million shares of worth $159.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.