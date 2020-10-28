Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,091,751 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The SNV stock price is -60.96% off its 52-week high price of $40.32 and 56.45% above the 52-week low of $10.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

Despite being -4.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SNV stock price touched $27.05- or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Synovus Financial Corp. shares have moved -36.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have changed 24.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.19% from current levels.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synovus Financial Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.67%, compared to -22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.4% and -34% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 22 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 5.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.4%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.27% with a share float percentage of 82.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synovus Financial Corp. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.96 Million shares worth more than $307.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.4 Million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 4003968 shares of worth $82.2 Million while later fund manager owns 3.86 Million shares of worth $81.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.