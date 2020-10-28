Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1,493,584 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.6% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -108.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.8 and 10.43% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.48 while the price target rests at a high of $5.54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.79% from current levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.46% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 40.37 Million shares worth more than $137.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 32.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.18 Million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 960556 shares of worth $2.95 Million while later fund manager owns 465.8 Thousand shares of worth $1.43 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.