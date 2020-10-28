Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2,512,042 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $93.46 per share which meant it lost -$2.56 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The MAR stock price is -64.12% off its 52-week high price of $153.39 and 50.18% above the 52-week low of $46.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Despite being -2.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the MAR stock price touched $102.27 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, Marriott International, Inc. shares have moved -38.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have changed 0.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $104.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $125. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.7% from current levels.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marriott International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -103.83%, compared to -47.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -104.1% and -86% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.28 Billion and $5.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.4% for the current quarter and -41.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.25%.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.41% with a share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marriott International, Inc. having a total of 1116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.81 Million shares worth more than $1.87 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 Billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.