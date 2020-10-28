Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4,506,849 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -9.24% during that session. The CDE stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 71.99% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Despite being -9.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CDE stock price touched $7.90-1 or saw a rise of 11.01%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have moved -12.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed -3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.23% from current levels.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -160%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 550% and 1300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.36 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $199.47 Million and $195.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 10.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -510.8%.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.52% with a share float percentage of 72.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining, Inc. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.2 Million shares worth more than $112.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.03 Million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 13847929 shares of worth $102.2 Million while later fund manager owns 8.74 Million shares of worth $64.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.