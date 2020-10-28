Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 8,899,277 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.56 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 42.61% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -92.77% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 81.93% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 293.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 Million shares.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Sporting 42.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the SNMP stock price touched $0.899 or saw a rise of 7.68%. Year-to-date, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares have moved 175.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) have changed 207.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +190.4%.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.7% with a share float percentage of 18.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanchez Midstream Partners LP having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.76 Million shares worth more than $668.66 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 30.03 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.42 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.81% shares in the company for having 1758705 shares of worth $570Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.23 Thousand shares of worth $467 as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.