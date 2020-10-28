Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 3,045,868 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.13 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -26.09% off its 52-week high price of $0.58 and 71.74% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.4908 or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved 49.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) have changed 12.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.94 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -157.6%.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.23% with a share float percentage of 36.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.78 Million shares worth more than $764.02 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 916.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.22 Thousand and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.