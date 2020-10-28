Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 3,310,151 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $97.83 per share which meant it lost -$8.88 on the day or -8.32% during that session. The AKAM stock price is -22.66% off its 52-week high price of $120 and 23.15% above the 52-week low of $75.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.23.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) trade information

Despite being -8.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the AKAM stock price touched $109.23 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 14.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have changed -10.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $103 while the price target rests at a high of $162. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.28% from current levels.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.81%, compared to 10.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.8% and 4.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.1%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $775.18 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $822.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $709.91 Million and $772.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.2% for the current quarter and 6.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.08%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.94% with a share float percentage of 95.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akamai Technologies, Inc. having a total of 999 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.26 Million shares worth more than $1.95 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Billion and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 4627679 shares of worth $495.58 Million while later fund manager owns 4.03 Million shares of worth $431.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.