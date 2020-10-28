Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 1,352,039 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $44.8 per share which meant it lost -$3.04 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The WPM stock price is -29.22% off its 52-week high price of $57.89 and 58.35% above the 52-week low of $18.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Despite being -6.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the WPM stock price touched $49.24- or saw a rise of 9.12%. Year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have moved 50.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $74. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.48% from current levels.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.14%, compared to 16.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 111.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $298.48 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $344.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $223.59 Million and $223.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.5% for the current quarter and 54.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.1%.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 0.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.35%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.67% with a share float percentage of 65.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 28.72 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 6.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $960.5 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Global Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 17761024 shares of worth $871.53 Million while later fund manager owns 8.69 Million shares of worth $472.09 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.