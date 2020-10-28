Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1,287,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $405.26 Million, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -59.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 41.47% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.67% with a share float percentage of 63.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.46 Million shares worth more than $61.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.52 Million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 3733171 shares of worth $21.73 Million while later fund manager owns 2.03 Million shares of worth $14.25 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.