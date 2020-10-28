Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1,318,115 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.73 Million, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -18.55% during that session. The MEDS stock price is -129.7% off its 52-week high price of $11.6 and 80.2% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 258.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Despite being -18.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the MEDS stock price touched $7.31-3 or saw a rise of 30.92%. Year-to-date, Trxade Group, Inc. shares have moved -23.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have changed 2.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 122.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +137.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 107.92% from current levels.

Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +100%.

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.56% with a share float percentage of 18.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trxade Group, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Heartland Advisors Inc. with over 300Thousand shares worth more than $1.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Heartland Advisors Inc. held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 218Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Million and represent 2.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 300000 shares of worth $1.8 Million while later fund manager owns 197.3 Thousand shares of worth $1.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.