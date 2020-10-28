The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,414,438 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.24 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The SMPL stock price is -43.03% off its 52-week high price of $28.95 and 30.43% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.48 Million shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SMPL stock price touched $21.54- or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, The Simply Good Foods Company shares have moved -29.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have changed -7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Simply Good Foods Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.49%, compared to 10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.6% and 13.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +53%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $205.14 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $224.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $139.18 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.71%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.11% with a share float percentage of 102.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Simply Good Foods Company having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.01 Million shares worth more than $148.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.86 Million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.97% shares in the company for having 6651000 shares of worth $123.58 Million while later fund manager owns 3.37 Million shares of worth $62.59 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.