Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2,640,690 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The PAGP stock price is -201.96% off its 52-week high price of $20.02 and 54.15% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 Million shares.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PAGP stock price touched $7.21-8 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares have moved -65.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have changed 14.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -235.2%, compared to -11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39% and -17.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.33 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.44 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.89 Billion and $9.15 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.8% for the current quarter and -18.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.5%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 10.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.46%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.41% with a share float percentage of 88.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains GP Holdings, L.P. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 18.67 Million shares worth more than $166.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.67 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.95 Million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MainGate MLP Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.22% shares in the company for having 13308159 shares of worth $81.05 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $30.45 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.