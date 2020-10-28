AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,198,587 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.88 per share which meant it lost -$3.14 on the day or -5.15% during that session. The AN stock price is -19.7% off its 52-week high price of $69.28 and 64.43% above the 52-week low of $20.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AutoNation, Inc. (AN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.6.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) trade information

Despite being -5.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the AN stock price touched $69.28- or saw a rise of 16.45%. Year-to-date, AutoNation, Inc. shares have moved 19.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have changed 11.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.7% from current levels.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AutoNation, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.78%, compared to 21.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.5% and 22% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.12 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.46 Billion and $5.55 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.2%.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.45% with a share float percentage of 95.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AutoNation, Inc. having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.1 Million shares worth more than $266.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.92 Million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2238742 shares of worth $84.13 Million while later fund manager owns 1.96 Million shares of worth $73.79 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.