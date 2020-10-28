Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,059,938 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.26 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.6% during that session. The VISL stock price is -577.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 592.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Sporting 5.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the VISL stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -13.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed -5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4445.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4445.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4445.45% from current levels.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and -33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 94.51 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $350.16 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 87215 shares of worth $323.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.16 Thousand shares of worth $12.45 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.