Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 1,146,360 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.54 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The NTNX stock price is -54.28% off its 52-week high price of $37.86 and 53.91% above the 52-week low of $11.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 Million shares.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the NTNX stock price touched $25.65- or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, Nutanix, Inc. shares have moved -21.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have changed 12.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutanix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.11%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.5% and 15% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.6%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $302.91 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $326.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $306.41 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.6%.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.64% with a share float percentage of 76.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutanix, Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.65 Million shares worth more than $655.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.28 Million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.