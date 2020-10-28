NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 1,955,934 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.95 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 4.08% during that session. The NCR stock price is -63.42% off its 52-week high price of $35.87 and 51.94% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 808.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 Million shares.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

Sporting 4.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the NCR stock price touched $22.81- or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, NCR Corporation shares have moved -37.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) have changed 12.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.23.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NCR Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.06%, compared to -7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.6% and -18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.78 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.3% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +956.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.91% with a share float percentage of 95.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NCR Corporation having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.62 Million shares worth more than $218.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.26 Million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.