Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has a beta value of 3.49 and has seen 1,543,855 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -9.43% during that session. The SSL stock price is -308.08% off its 52-week high price of $22.73 and 77.56% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sasol Limited (SSL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Despite being -9.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the SSL stock price touched $6.39-1 or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, Sasol Limited shares have moved -74.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have changed -26.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.31 while the price target rests at a high of $12.29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.29% from current levels.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.1% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.9%.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.06% with a share float percentage of 2.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sasol Limited having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 3.41 Million shares worth more than $26.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 17.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.55 Million and represent 12.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 742393 shares of worth $5.96 Million while later fund manager owns 726.66 Thousand shares of worth $5.84 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.64% of company’s outstanding stock.