Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,450,313 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.39 Million, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 15.06% during that session. The JP stock price is -35.6% off its 52-week high price of $2.59 and 53.93% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 361.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.67 Million shares.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

Sporting 15.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the JP stock price touched $2.269 or saw a rise of 15.82%. Year-to-date, Jupai Holdings Limited shares have moved 34.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have changed 12.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.8%.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.79% with a share float percentage of 21.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupai Holdings Limited having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 3.31 Million shares worth more than $4.99 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 23.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 156.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.58 Thousand and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.