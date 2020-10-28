The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,719,825 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 8.88% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -427.9% off its 52-week high price of $12.3 and 11.16% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 620.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The9 Limited (NCTY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Sporting 8.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the NCTY stock price touched $2.45-4 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited shares have moved -74.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed -69.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.9%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11.46 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.71 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.