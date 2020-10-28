Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 644,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The INSM stock price is -8.75% off its 52-week high price of $39.39 and 66.62% above the 52-week low of $12.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 749.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 Million shares.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the INSM stock price touched $39.39- or saw a rise of 8.05%. Year-to-date, Insmed Incorporated shares have moved 51.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have changed 7.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Insmed Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.95%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.3% and -13.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.07 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38.88 Million and $45.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.5% for the current quarter and 6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.7%.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.28% with a share float percentage of 99.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Insmed Incorporated having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.93 Million shares worth more than $411.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.48 Million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.