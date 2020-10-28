Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,229,676 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.6% during that session. The PING stock price is -19.51% off its 52-week high price of $37.8 and 62% above the 52-week low of $12.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 529.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Despite being -0.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the PING stock price touched $34.25- or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have moved 30.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have changed 4.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.33% from current levels.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.73%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.6% and -35.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.9%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.81 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61.77 Million and $68.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.6% for the current quarter and 0.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +87.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.31% with a share float percentage of 99.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ping Identity Holding Corp. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 53.81 Million shares worth more than $1.73 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC held 66.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.2 Million and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 1251003 shares of worth $39.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.07 Million shares of worth $36.91 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.