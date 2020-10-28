ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 3,321,965 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -5.15% during that session. The ING stock price is -82.4% off its 52-week high price of $12.44 and 33.72% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ING Groep N.V. (ING) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Despite being -5.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the ING stock price touched $7.85-1 or saw a rise of 12.68%. Year-to-date, ING Groep N.V. shares have moved -43.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) have changed -3.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.32 while the price target rests at a high of $12.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.33% from current levels.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.4%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.32% with a share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ING Groep N.V. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 49.71 Million shares worth more than $342.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 10.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.69 Million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 10652308 shares of worth $73.5 Million while later fund manager owns 985.2 Thousand shares of worth $6.98 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.