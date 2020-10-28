Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1,322,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $585.97 Million, closed the last trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The EXTR stock price is -69.49% off its 52-week high price of $8 and 69.7% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 695.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 Million shares.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the EXTR stock price touched $4.74-0 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Extreme Networks, Inc. shares have moved -35.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have changed 21.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Extreme Networks, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 260%, compared to 9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and -30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -383% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.66% with a share float percentage of 87.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extreme Networks, Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.49 Million shares worth more than $71.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.36 Million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.