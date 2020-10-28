Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1,806,703 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The BLDR stock price is -10.65% off its 52-week high price of $34.69 and 71.29% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the BLDR stock price touched $34.06- or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares have moved 23.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have changed 2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.31% from current levels.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.91%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.7% and -2.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.27 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.98 Billion and $1.76 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.6% for the current quarter and 18.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.81% with a share float percentage of 99.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource, Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.04 Million shares worth more than $249.17 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 10Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207Million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 3301325 shares of worth $68.34 Million while later fund manager owns 3.06 Million shares of worth $99.93 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.